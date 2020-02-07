Former Allen Edmonds CEO gives $2.5 million for Marquette high school, university pathway program

Former Allen Edmonds chief executive officer and president John Stollenwerk donated $2.5 million to establish a pathway program between Marquette University High School and Marquette University.

Stollenwerk, who graduated from Marquette High in 1958 and from Marquette University in 1962 – along with his wife JoEllen, a 1966 alumna of the university – has established the Marquette Experience Pathway. The Pathway program offers scholarships, admissions counseling and the opportunity to take Marquette University courses at a reduced cost while in high school.

“Catholic schools have shaped every aspect of our lives,” John Stollenwerk said. “Both Marquette University and Marquette University High School have inspired an understanding that we are called to live our lives in service to others. Education lasts forever as it is continually passed on to the next generation.”

Pathway program recipients who remain in good academic standing benefit from the scholarship funds for up to four years of undergraduate study at Marquette University.

The university enrolls more graduates from Marquette High than any other high school.

“John and JoEllen have continually given back throughout their lives and are incredible representatives of our alumni communities,” said president Michael Lovell. “This significant gift shows their keen understanding of what will further solidify our two schools’ Catholic, Jesuit mission to nurture ethical leaders who serve others.”