FLOOR360 locally owned and operated leader in commercial flooring

FLOOR360 has been a leader in flooring and tile solutions for commercial contractors in Wisconsin and beyond for over 25 years.

As a locally owned and operated company, we pride ourselves in consistently exceeding expectations while building and maintaining mutually beneficial relationships.

One of our keys to success is the great team of people who work at FLOOR360. Our team responds promptly, manages projects thoroughly, delivers materials carefully, streamlines paperwork diligently, and sources products in a timely fashion while always adhering to specified schedules and budgets.

We are proud to have contributed flooring and installation expertise inside signature destinations around Milwaukee including the Kimpton Journeyman Hotel, St. Kate The Arts Hotel, the Milwaukee Symphony Center and restaurants like Dan Dan and Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar.

We’ve proudly contributed to large-scale multi-family projects, including 42 Hundred on the Lake Apartments and Breakwater 233.

FLOOR360 is dedicated to contributing to the growth of the Milwaukee area by offering our team’s talents in supplying and installing flooring and tile inside small businesses, offices, multi-family residences, off-campus housing, senior living, entertainment venues, retail spaces, and hospitality projects.

When contractors choose FLOOR360 they reap the benefits of our flooring industry relationships to source the most advanced flooring solutions with modern realistic designs, sustainable material composition, and high-quality classics at competitive pricing because of the volume of commercial work we do.

27 Years | 12500 West Silver Spring Drive, Butler, WI 53007 | 262.646.7811 | floor360.com