Flight for Life names new executive director

Waukesha-based Waukesha-based Flight For Life has named Leif Erickson as its next executive director.Erickson has been with the organization since 2005, most recently as its director of operations, where he managed EMS transportation program operations and provided oversight for the communication center, medical staff and flight operations.FFL, a nonprofit organization and part of the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center, transports critical patients in southeastern Wisconsin from scenes to area hospitals and treatment centers. Its communication center and corporate offices are based at Waukesha County Airport.“Leif is the person best positioned to pilot this new era for Flight For Life,” said Bob Simi, executive director of the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center. “His vision for and deep understanding of Flight for Life and the critical care landscape in Wisconsin as well as his commitment to the community make him the right person for the job.”Prior to his role as director of operations, Erickson was education coordinator and a flight paramedic for the organization. Before joining the organization, he was assistant division chief at the Kenosha Fire Department and was a lieutenant at the Village of Mount Pleasant Fire Department.He was also actively involved in Racine-based Erickson Ambulance, which his grandfather founded in 1957 and was carried on by his father until his retirement in 2002.Erickson continues to volunteer in the community, serving as a lieutenant on the Richfield Volunteer Fire Company.He succeeds Dan Burns , who led FFL as executive director from August 2017 to December 2020.“I look forward to continuing our proud tradition of safety, and our dedication to clinical excellence, education, and enhancing relationships with our local hospitals and Fire/EMS agencies," Erickson said. "My vision includes supporting and removing barriers for our staff, expanding our clinical and research capabilities and solidifying partnerships with health care, Fire/EMS providers to provide patients with the best possible outcomes.”