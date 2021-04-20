Flight for Life names new executive director

By
Lauren Anderson
-
0
16
Leif Erickson
Waukesha-based Flight For Life has named Leif Erickson as its next executive director. Erickson has been with the organization since 2005, most recently as its director of operations, where he managed EMS transportation program operations…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display