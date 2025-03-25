Fine Dining Restaurant in Genesee Depot is Iconic Hot Spot

Union House celebrates 35 years of service in the community.

The Union House story started back in 1861 when 35-year-old Irish immigrant, Patrick Lynch, first opened the doors of the Union House Hotel. The Union House kitchen opened around the same time, and adding dining services only added to the appeal as a meeting place for families, visitors, and locals.

Located in beautiful Genesee Depot, the hotel was well-known throughout the community and a gathering spot for both locals and visitors.

New owners, Jim and Heidi Lindenberg, bought The Union House from Curt and Patty Robinson in March 2020, one month before covid. The Covid shut down allowed the new owners to upgrade the historical Union House building inside and out.

The upgrades respected the history of the building and Genesee Depot.

Union House survived the pandemic, has been growing every year since, and has been recognized with awards every year.

Today, the unique menu features wild game fused with classic fine dining. The Union House is focused on regularly adding new exciting dishes, wines, bourbons, scotches, and other drinks for you to try while still providing some of your favorite menu items and the award winning Old Fashioned.

The Union House mission and passion is to provide you with an unforgettable dining experience every time you walk through the door.

The Union House continues to evolve to meet the needs and wants of our customers. We continue to support our local farmers, and are currently exploring expanding the catering side of the business.

The Union House

S42 W31320 WI-83

Genesee Depot, WI 53127

theunionhouse.com

(262) 968-4281