Findorff celebrates 50 years of building Milwaukee

Construction management firm Findorff, is honored to reach our 50-year milestone in Milwaukee. While Findorff has delivered best-in-class construction services to the state of Wisconsin since 1890, we opened our Milwaukee office in 1975 and couldn’t be prouder to play a part in building this incredible city.

The Medical College of Wisconsin was one of our first projects based out of our Milwaukee office, signaling a new step in putting down roots in our city.

As the decades have passed, we carry fond memories of some notable community projects, such as Lakefront Brewery, the Pettit National Ice Center, and the Wisconsin State Fair Park. We broke records in 2024 in building The Couture, Wisconsin’s tallest residential building, but continue to tackle projects of all sizes and scale for our clients, cherishing the connections we form along the way.

Our dedication to Milwaukee is found both in these bigger accomplishments as well as the day-to-day moments, which carry equal significance to us.

When one client reached out in the middle of the night needing an emergency repair, we quickly responded to address the issue. When another client called for a small office renovation with a fast turnaround, we valued their trust in us, and we got the job done.

Our success would not be possible without the support of Milwaukee’s tremendous community or our team, who are passionate and driven to make the place we call home a better place for all.

We care deeply for our city and are motivated to go beyond through giving back. From working with local school partners and supporting 10 youth apprentices in construction, to volunteering through Block Build MKE, Lakefront Cleanup Initiative, and more, we strive to make a difference that extends beyond building. Investing in our community is at the heart of what we do and who we are.

With this 50th anniversary, we are celebrating our people and the greater Milwaukee community. We’re celebrating the clients and industries we continue to serve, and we’re celebrating all the memories and moments we’ve built along the way.

We are ecstatic to keep building Milwaukee and couldn’t be more thankful to ring in our anniversary here.

Findorff

1600 North 6th Street

Milwaukee, WI 53212

findorff.com/milwaukee

(414) 272-8788