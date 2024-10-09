Expanding globally while remaining customer-first

Interview with Aksel Sidem, president

Since being recognized as a Future 50 company in 2008, 2009, and 2010, S3 AeroDefense has expanded significantly, creating over 110 new positions to support our growing export business. Today, we are proud to have a team of 134 employees across 11 states and six countries. This success has enabled us to offer excellent compensation and benefits to our hardworking employees.

Our growth is also reflected in the investments we’ve made in our facilities. In 2021, we expanded our warehouse by 42,000 square feet, and by 2025, we will have added 30,000 square feet of additional office space near our current headquarters, ensuring room for continued growth.

Our corporate philosophy has always centered on one guiding principle: “cater to our customers.” For us, this means going beyond simply meeting expectations—we strive to provide value-added solutions tailored to our customers’ unique needs. We differentiate ourselves through our unwavering commitment to superior customer support, industry-leading quality, and a mindset of continuous improvement.

Every action we take is grounded in these core values, ensuring that we deliver not only exceptional products but also a seamless and reliable experience for our partners. It’s this dedication that sets us apart and drives our long-standing relationships in the industry.

Industry: Military aviation

