Energizing Wisconsin businesses with financial benefits

Created in 2001, Focus on Energy has transformed Wisconsin’s energy landscape.

Focus on Energy partners with Wisconsin’s utilities to help businesses lower upfront costs of energy-efficient projects through its comprehensive incentive options and specialized offers.

From manufacturing plants to industrial paper mills, schools, and farms, Wisconsin companies working with the state’s energy efficiency program each year watch their businesses grow, are keeping employees and customers happy, and are saving money while saving energy.

Making energy efficiency accessible

“We’ve saved about 2.5 million kilowatt hours of electricity annually ( by working with Focus on Energy),” said Brian Jenquine, electrical facilities engineer at Mercury Marine. “That’s enough to power about 175 homes.”

Mercury Marine has worked with Focus on Energy for almost two decades, saving millions of dollars implementing recommendations from their Focus on Energy advisor.

Focus Energy Advisors are part of the “nonfinancial incentives” provided to businesses, and homeowners, working on energy efficiency projects. Businesses of all sizes can work with an Energy Advisor before, during, and after projects to receive knowledge and support to keep on their energy efficiency path.

Mercury Marine in Fond du Lac is just one example of a large Wisconsin manufacturer requiring a lot of energy to make their popular watercraft engines.

Tailored solutions for new construction

Focus on Energy takes a holistic approach to energy efficiency for new construction projects. Our team starts with the original or value-engineered design and progressively enhances it with alternative design options.

Each option is more efficient than the last, showing projected changes to energy use, impact on operating income, and rebate potential. Owners can customize dozens of design elements to maximize energy efficiency while balancing financial considerations.

In many cases, the additional investment to improve building design can double a property’s loan potential and net operating income.

Benefits beyond savings

Participating in Focus on Energy extends benefits beyond energy savings:

Increased Property Value: Sometimes as much as a 10% growth in asset value.

Lower Maintenance Costs: Ranging from 10% to 20% less than typical buildings.

Reduced Emissions: Less greenhouse gas emissions and indoor air pollutants, leading to common health issue reductions.

Improved Tenant Comfort: Resulting in fewer complaints and less turnover.

Community Impact: Focus on Energy’s impact, through its programs and initiatives, promotes energy efficiency on a larger scale, benefiting entire communities and the environment.

Focus on Energy is not just about saving energy; it’s about building a sustainable future for Wisconsin. By focusing on business, manufacturing, agriculture, homes, schools, and government buildings, Focus on Energy is leading the way towards a more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly Wisconsin.

Visit focusonenergy.com and see how Focus on Energy can help you save money and energy while contributing to a more sustainable future.