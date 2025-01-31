Elevating experiences at the Wisconsin Club

The Wisconsin Club is more than a venue—it’s where history, sophistication, and innovation come together to create extraordinary events.

Whether hosting weddings, corporate gatherings, social celebrations, or milestone events, we offer the perfect blend of timeless charm and modern versatility for events of all sizes.

A unique setting for every occasion

The Ballroom: provides accommodations for up to 500 guests, and is perfect for hosting elegant and stylish gatherings

Deutscher Room: offers a cozy atmosphere for up to 80 guests, and is perfect for more intimate gatherings

Thoughtful planning; exceptional results

Our team of seasoned professionals collaborate with clients to execute their vision, ensuring every planning detail is flawless. The culinary team further elevates your event by offering customizable, delicious menus that highlight creativity and quality.

Key Amenities:

Food & Beverage Selections – endless options for a personalized dining experience

Valet Parking – first-class treatment for your guests, from arrival to departure

Special Details- from flowers to linens, we’ll curate a memorable event for you

Entertainment – preferred vendors for live music, lighting and sound, photo booths and more

Technology-Ready Spaces – modern conveniences to enhance your experience

At the Wisconsin Club, we don’t just host events—we craft experiences that leave a lasting impression.

To learn more or start planning your next gathering, contact us at events@wisconsinclub.com.

(414) 271-7510 • wisconsinclub.com