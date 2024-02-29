Educational Credential Evaluators hires first COO

Educational Credential Evaluators, Inc.
, a Milwaukee-based nonprofit that evaluates foreign educational credentials of individuals interested in studying or working in the U.S. and Canada, has hired Daniel Benischek
as its first chief operating officer.
Benischek, who most recently led the customer experience and operations and technology efforts for the Gustave A. Larson Company in Pewaukee, joins the nonprofit organization with more than two decades of business experience. Before working at Gustave Larson, Benischek held management roles at Briggs & Stratton, General Electric and TD Ameritrade.
“Daniel is the perfect fit, from both a business and cultural perspective” said Margit Schatzman
, ECE president in a press announcement this week. “ECE is rooted in putting people first, and Daniel’s dual-track career has enabled him to deliver a best-in-class customer experience while also building operational efficiencies. The COO position is new for ECE, and one that will be a big part of our future success. We’re thrilled to benefit from Daniel’s expertise.”
Benischek said he was drawn to ECE’s mission, which focuses on promoting the betterment of individuals’ lives and society by ensuring that educational qualifications are fairly and accurately recognized across borders.
“It’s rare to find an organization that ‘walks the walk’ when it comes to caring about people,” said Benischek, who himself has worked as an educator, serving as an adjunct professor at Carroll University teaching evening courses in economics, management, and statistics, the release states.
“In today’s world, where everything is being commoditized, your relationship with your customers and employees is usually the hardest thing for a competitor to replicate. ECE’s compassion is evident — from their decision-making process to the way everyone comes together for students across the globe. Creating a world with more opportunity and wider perspectives is a tall order — I’m eager to dive in and build sustainable growth,” he said.
A Nebraska native, Benischek has spent the past 20 years in Wisconsin. He has a master’s degree in business from the University of Iowa, and a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Nebraska Wesleyan University.