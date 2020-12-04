Doug Nysse joins Colliers as project and development services director

Will expand his scope of work to other asset classes, such as corporate and multi-family

By
Alex Zank
-
Nysse
Doug Nysse, a Milwaukee-based hospitality industry advisor, has joined Colliers International | Wisconsin as director of project and development services, the firm announced this week. At Colliers, Nysse will be responsible for overseeing and executing…

Alex Zank
Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes.

