Discovery World opening new STEM lab with PPG support

Discovery World plans to open a new science, technology, engineering and math lab next week with support from Pittsburgh-based PPG, maker of paints, coatings and other specialty materials.

The PPG STEM Lab will offer a cross-disciplinary approach, with concepts and experiments exploring chemistry and engineering. Discovery World educators will offer hands-on learning programs throughout the summer for students and teachers and the lab also will be open to museum guests on weekends for workshops coordinated with PPG employees.

“Through our collaboration with Discovery World, PPG designers have helped transform an existing lab space into a highly visible, engaging and energizing area for community youth,” said Malesia Dunn, executive director, PPG Foundation and Corporate Global Social Responsibility. “The lab has had numerous enhancements and modifications, improving the functionality of the space and giving students access to a wider variety of STEM-based activities.”

The lab will offer students the opportunity to conduct chemistry, engineering and dissection experiments that are different from those typically done in classrooms.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with PPG to connect local students to learning and science in such an amazing and immersive environment,” said Bryan Wunar, president and CEO, Discovery World. “From the second you step into the lab, you feel a connection to the lakefront and the natural world like nowhere else in Milwaukee. The creation of a dynamic learning environment will be a spark of inspiration for community youth and can serve as a launch pad for their future.”

A celebration to mark the opening of the lab will take place Tuesday.