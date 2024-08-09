Cultivating success through deep connections

BizTimes Milwaukee: What is Seeds of Health?

Weber: Founded in 1983, Seeds of Health is a nonprofit organization that operates a system of five public schools (K4-12), authorized through charter and partnership agreements. After more than 30 years with the organization in a variety of roles, I became Seeds of Health’s CEO on July 1, 2024.

BizTimes: What is your corporate philosophy? What sets it apart?

Weber: Seeds of Health schools are small and relationship-based – and always will be. In small schools, students make deep connections and develop authentic relationships, which are central to their academic success and mental wellbeing. We know our kids so well and really understand their needs as students and as people. In addition to rigorous instruction, we can offer them precisely the experiences and support they require to flourish. We have alumni sending their children to Seeds schools, and they remember us as a safe space where they felt loved and cared for, even after years have passed. That’s a testament to our small-school philosophy.

BizTimes: What is your favorite success story?

Weber: Youth mental health is at a crisis point nationwide. Seeds of Health recognized that early on. Addressing our students’ mental wellbeing was a priority well before COVID brought the issue to the headlines. We understood our kids didn’t have equitable access to the mental health resources they needed, so in 2018, I led Seeds of Health in building a comprehensive system of mental health supports – including onsite therapy for students and training for teachers. Six years later, we’re succeeding in proactively supporting students’ mental health through a variety of continually evolving programs and initiatives.

BizTimes: What do you see as your most important responsibility to your employees?

Weber: One of the greatest challenges for schools across the country is the teacher pipeline. Hiring and retaining the best teachers is absolutely critical to our educational mission. We highly value our teachers as professionals and provide them the support they need – especially in an urban setting – to be successful. We prioritize teacher wellbeing and self-care and offer a family-focused, flexible work environment. Our facilities are safe, modern, and comfortable. We provide teachers resources, including supplies for their classrooms and significant professional development and coaching. We nurture a culture of appreciation and believe in “growing our own.” I’m so proud of the longevity we’ve experienced at Seeds.

BizTimes: Where do you see your company in one year? In five years?

Weber: One of Seeds’ greatest strengths is flexibility. Education is changing, and the needs of students in urban environments in particular are evolving. It’s our responsibility to adapt with these changes and prepare students to meet rapidly evolving workforce demands. For nearly 40 years, we’ve done just that. And more often than not, we’ve been on the cutting edge. In the near future, guided by our track-record of innovation, we’re completing renovations of Tenor Journal Square Campus’ North Building, offering more hands-on programs in growth areas such as Biomedical Sciences and Digital Electronics, and adapting instructional practices to even better align with student learning styles.

1445 South 32nd St • Milwaukee, WI 53215

414-672-3430 • seedsofhealth.org