Crafting Excellence: K&S Marks 50 Years of precision and innovation in metal fabrication

Shortly after finishing his apprenticeship as a Tool and Die maker, Thomas Klusken ventured out to start his own company in 1974. As a Marine and Vietnam Veteran, he had the courage and work ethic to do whatever it took.

With seven different loans from family and banks plus donated equipment from his tool maker father-in-law, K&S Tool & Die was incorporated. Housed in the back of a liquor store in Oconomowoc with 3 employees, this tenacious man started a legacy company.

By 1978, land was purchased in Ixonia and a new plant was built. Multiple additions over the years were a testament to the growth of the company.

Tom purchased a stamping press to test the dies and eventually envisioned this machine could also expand capability to his customers. A stamping plant was built across the street in 1999 and subsequent new office and manufacturing plant in 2000.

He renamed the company K&S Tool, Die & Manufacturing, and expanded the capabilities past Tool and Die and stamping. These included laser, welding, brake press, production machining, wire EDM, robotic welding and assembly. With another three additions over the years, K&S Manufacturing is now a full vertically integrated metal fabrication plant servicing OEM customers.

In his decades leading the company, Tom allowed his entrepreneurial sense to lead him through challenges like economic downturns, market fluctuations, technological advancements, and shifts in customer demand and industry dynamics.

He led with a strong sense of intuition, grit and wisdom from years on the manufacturing floor. Prior to his death in 2012, Tom passed the reigns to the next generation.

Today, K&S Manufacturing is a certified woman-owned business and continues an ongoing commitment to excellence in metal fabrication. We have been consistently recognized by our customers for excellent on-time delivery and quality.

Out of the nearly ninety employees, a dozen have been with the company over 25 years. Our predictive engineering and new product integration model have set us apart in the industry. As we celebrate 50 years, it is an opportunity to recognize the hard work of the team, express gratitude to clients and partners, and inspire confidence in the plant’s continued success and future endeavors.

