COVID-19 relief and 2021: What do employers need to know?

If the first round of PPP loans and other COVID-19 relief taught businesses anything, it’s that navigating these government programs can be stressful, especially when the future of your company is on the line.

To help business leaders navigate the latest round of COVID-19 relief, BT360 will present a free webcast at 1 p.m. Jan. 21 with experts from Davis|Kuelthau, s.c., Old National Bank and SVA Certified Public Accountants sharing strategies companies can employ right away to make the most of the new legislation.

The webcast will cover updates to the Paycheck Protection Program, understanding the Small Business Administration’s process and financing programs beyond PPP, final guidance on PPP loans, regulatory guidance and what to anticipate from the Biden administration and more.

Registration for the event is free and available here.