Continuous Flow construction: Change the trajectory of your project

Many industry insiders say the U.S. lags European countries on construction innovation and quality. Continuous Flow is a principle popular in Europe that is making its way to the U.S. It eliminates waste and adds value to the design and build of food processing plants and distribution centers.

The following are key indicators of Continuous Flow.

Internal collaboration

Continuous Flow optimizes sales, pre-construction, estimating, design and construction and other functions so they collaborate and share information throughout the design and build process.

“When we collaborate, we can see and prevent problems that will affect the customer’s project,” says Brad Barke, president of ESI Group USA, which is implementing Continuous Flow.

Early planning with external partners

A baker would not use a recipe after the cake is made. Similarly, a design/build company should bring in vendors and trade partners before a plan is executed to reduce re-work and ensure a faster, lower cost project.

Rhythmic scheduling and procurement

Certain work should occur at a specific place and time. A planning system can be used by a design/build company to map this work, identify bottlenecks, build in buffers for the unexpected, and ultimately develop a robust and achievable schedule.

“Rhythmically scheduling building materials to be where and when we need them enables us to plan and prepare proactively versus becoming reactionary victims,” says Jason Schroeder, owner, and lead consultant of Elevate Construction IST. “We can use Continuous Flow to connect the dots from beginning to end to mitigate and identify risk and take back control of the design/build process.”

Continuous Flow is a new way to look at construction in the U.S.

“Every day a project is not complete is a day of lost sales for owners,” says Barke. “At the end of the day, that building is only valuable to an owner if it gets built on time, on or under budget, and is the best quality – and they can start reaping revenue benefits.”

We take for granted the importance of food from farm to fork.

The health of our community impacts the ability to bring food to consumers.

Proper safety measures in the workplace will enhance production capabilities.

will enhance production capabilities. Well designed and maintained food facilities will stand the test of time.

