Construction moves forward for Serenity Inns’ new 14-bed treatment facility

After holding an official groundbreaking ceremony for the project in late September, contractors for Serenity Inns, an alcohol and drug treatment center in Milwaukee’s Walnut Hill neighborhood, last week began digging the foundation for the new, 14-bed facility – an expansion of its existing residential treatment services in the neighborhood.

The $2.5 million facility is being constructed on two former city-owned lots located across the street from Serenity Inns current location at 2825 West Brown St. and will serve men, in line with its current operations. The properties are located at 2816 and 2830 West Brown Street.

Concrete work is expected to start on Monday, said Kenneth Ginlack, CEO of Serenity Inns. The new building is expected to be ready by July or August of next year.

The nonprofit’s current facility has 12 beds and will remain in operation after the new facility is constructed, giving Serenity Inns 26 treatment beds. The nonprofit also has a sober living apartment house. Called the “alumni house” the apartment building can serve 16 men who have previously completed the nonprofit’s treatment program.

Construction of the new facility is being financed by a $2.3 million loan from the Illinois Facilities Fund (IFF), a community development financial institution experienced in helping nonprofits to fund capital projects. But the nonprofit has been actively fundraising for the effort as well.

On Friday, the organization announced that the project has received a $300,000 grant from the Bradley Foundation. The donation brings the funds raised thus far for the project to $470,000, Ginlack said.

“This grant is not just a financial contribution, it’s a powerful message of hope and trust in our work,” Ginlack said Friday. “It enables us to save more lives and deepen our impact in the community, especially at a time when the opioid and fentanyl crises have heightened the urgency for such services. We receive calls for help every day. Every additional bed at this facility is more than just a space—it’s a lifeline to someone in need.”

A collaborative effort initiated by a group of Lutheran churches in the Milwaukee area, Serenity Inns launched in 2004 to address a pressing need for residential AODA treatment for men. Over the years, the nonprofit has successfully treated over 650 men through its holistic residential program, addressing participants’ physical, social, emotional, financial, and spiritual health needs.