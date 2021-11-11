Center for Veterans Issues, Ltd

cvivet.org

Year founded: 1989

Executive leadership:

Eduardo M Garza, Jr – President/CEO

Annual budget: $8.5 million

Who you serve: The Center for Veterans Issues, Ltd. (CVI) provides housing and supportive services to help improve the quality of life for ALL veterans, their families, and the communities in which they live and serve. At the core of all, Center for Veterans Issues service delivery is the veteran in need. Providing holistic services, either directly or through collaboration, certainly will improve the quality of life for veterans in need. However, the impact on the veteran’s served does not end there. The Center for Veterans Issues believes that improved quality of life for the veteran leads to improved quality of life for their families too. This, in turn, leads to stronger communities across Wisconsin and the United States.

What you do: The Center for Veterans Issues, Ltd (CVI) strives to be the premier veteran resource organization that helps end homelessness across Wisconsin and the United States. CVI provides management and technical assistance to agencies serving veterans, as well as direct service provisions for homeless and low income veterans through housing and wraparound supportive services. CVI is best known for serving veterans recovering from addiction, disabilities and other barriers to employment. CVI facilitates 9 service programs out of 7 offices across 55 counties in Wisconsin, along with 9 transitional and permanent housing facilities. Services include, but are not limited to, case management, legal services, housing assistance, employment and training, alcohol and drug abuse counseling, financial literacy, basic needs support, child support remediation, computer skills training, and motivational counseling.

What you need: With the cold weather approaching we are in need of coats, socks, gloves, scarves, shoes, boots, blankets, household items, personal hygiene items, and furniture.

What makes you different: CVI is the largest community-based veterans resource organization in the state of Wisconsin.

In 2021, CVI launched a new phone and internet app to help connect veterans, their families and our neighbors in need of resources across Wisconsin.

As of March 2021, CVI is now the property managers of the Soldiers Home on the VA grounds.

CVI will begin a new initiative to develop a CVI Mental Wellness Center to address the health care disparities within the veteran community and provide more options for mental wellness care, especially for veterans and families who may not be eligible for services at the VA.

How to get involved: Visit cvivet.org or email us at info.cvivet.org.