Celebrating 90 years of innovation, leadership, and design excellence

As Strang celebrates its 90th anniversary, we reflect on the milestones that have shaped our legacy.

As Wisconsin’s first firm to design a LEED Certified Laboratory and achieve WELL GOLD Certification, we uphold our values of passion, knowledge, and collaboration. Honoring our past, we look ahead to a future filled with possibility.

A legacy of leadership

This anniversary provides gratitude for those who have shaped Strang’s success. We honor our past and present Principals, whose leadership has guided us through nearly a century. Equally, we celebrate Strang’s team of professionals who continuously bring passion, creativity, and expertise to every project. Most importantly, we extend our deepest appreciation to our clients, whose trust and collaboration have inspired us to push boundaries and create exceptional spaces together.

Projects that inspire

Strang’s commitment to shaping transformative spaces remains stronger than ever. In 2024, we completed several landmark projects, each embodying our dedication to innovation and purpose-driven design.

The Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra (WYSO) Center for Music has become a vibrant hub of inspiration for young musicians. Landmark Credit Union’s new facility has created a benchmark in forward-thinking, modern design, while the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Headquarters became a dynamic collaboration space fueling Wisconsin’s economic well-being.

Looking ahead, is the exciting completion of Stoughton Trailers Headquarters, a project redefining workplace design and continuous innovation.

Celebrating excellence

We are grateful for design recognitions through several prestigious awards. The Iowa State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory earned LEED Silver Certification, reinforcing our commitment to sustainable design. While celebrating community impact, the Habitat for Humanity of Dane County Campus received the ASID Wisconsin Silver Award. Additionally, the WYSO Center for Music received both the WCREW Project of the Year Award and the Build Wisconsin Award, underscoring our dedication to design excellence.

Beyond design, Strang is committed to strengthening the communities we serve.

In 2024, Larry Barton, chief executive officer of Strang, led fundraising efforts as the United Way of Dane County Campaign Chair, helping raise over $17.3 million.

Our team also contributed countless volunteer hours to community initiatives. Company-wide we have deepened our environmental responsibility by joining the AIA 2030 Commitment, advancing the goal of carbon-neutral buildings by 2030.

Additionally, the Milwaukee and Madison STEAM Camps continue to inspire the next generation. Students engage in hands-on learning, exploring careers in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics.

Looking ahead

Today, we honor, what began in 1935 and has grown into a nationally recognized, multidisciplinary firm that continues to challenge convention and embrace innovation. From pioneering European-inspired designs to today’s highly complex projects, our legacy endures.

We measure success by how well our designs serve the users. Our multi-disciplinary expertise spans science and technology, performing arts, higher education, manufacturing, and commercial spaces. Looking forward, we will continue to push the boundaries of design, sustainability, and innovation.

To our clients, partners, and staff—thank you for being part of this journey. Here’s to a bold and beautifully designed future. Cheers to 90 years!

