Celebrating 40 Years of Evans Transportation

Since 1985, Evans Transportation Services Inc., been dedicated to providing exceptional transportation solutions and building lasting relationships with our clients.

Our company philosophy is built on a foundation of expertise, reliability, and authenticity. With decades of industry experience, Evans has become a trusted logistics partner, offering innovative solutions tailored to clients’ needs.

Evans got its start in 1985 in a small office above a carpet shop in Hartland, Wisconsin.

Running on hustle and heart, it didn’t take long for Evans’ founders, Marty Johnson and Charlie Keepman, to create a customer experience so personalized that one of their regular brokerage customers asked to sign on for a complete outsourced transportation management partnership.

Today, we pride ourselves on delivering the EX (Evans Experience) to our customers and team members daily. Evans is a trusted name in the logistics industry, and we’re proud to commemorate our 40th anniversary. For four decades, we have been dedicated to serving our customers with integrity and expertise, building strong partnerships and adapting to the ever-evolving logistics landscape.

What sets Evans apart is a culture of dependability and a “real” approach to business and people, delivering on promises, fostering genuine relationships, and prioritizing transparency.

Evans is more than a logistics provider. It’s a team of experts dedicated to simplifying complex challenges, ensuring every detail is handled with precision and care.

This commitment to excellence is matched by a steadfast focus on teamwork and communication, creating a reliable and people-first organization that truly stands out in the industry.

Evans Transportation Services, Inc.

440 Wells Street, Suite 200

Delafield, WI 53018

evanstrans.com

1-866-498-6395