Building the Future of Science: New Chemistry Facility at UW-Milwaukee

Can you briefly describe the components of the project – the scope/size of the project and what it includes?

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s new 163,400-square-foot Chemistry Building offers modern laboratories, classrooms, and research facilities to serve over 3,500 students annually. This four-story complex replaces a facility built in 1972, advancing scientific education and research capabilities for students and faculty.

What does the space offer for visitors, tenants and/or customers?

The new Chemistry Building houses the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, offering state-of-the-art labs that support students across chemistry, health sciences, engineering and other STEM fields. Equipped with modular classrooms, modern audio-visual technology, lecture halls, offices and collaborative spaces, the facility is designed to enhance interaction and drive innovation.

When you talk about the project, what do you describe first?

One of the building’s standout features is integration of teaching and research labs, visible through large windows, encouraging transparency and collaboration. The building’s design, which resembles protein and lattice structures, symbolizes the intricate and interconnected nature of scientific research. This architectural design is reflected in the interior’s braided floor plan, creating collaborative spaces where students can continue learning outside the classroom.

How did this project improve/benefit the community?

The new Chemistry Building strengthens Wisconsin’s economic landscape, supporting the chemical industry which is the 5th largest manufacturing sector in Wisconsin. This sector generates over $1 billion in payroll wages and $151 million in state and local tax revenue. By developing future scientists and STEM professionals in this modern facility, UWM enhances Milwaukee’s talent pipeline and contributes to the state’s continued economic growth.

What makes this project unique/innovative?

The building’s structure includes several fascinating elements. The amount of concrete involved could be used pour a sidewalk from UW-Milwaukee’s Chemistry Building to UW-Madison, and the total length of light fixtures could circle an Olympic track six times. Additionally, more than 500 devices are in place to control airflow and maintain fresh air throughout the building.

Did you come across any unexpected challenges? How did you meet them?

Yes, the project required complex integration with campus utility systems located more than 200 yards away beneath a busy soccer field. Extensive coordination, rerouting and communication were necessary to ensure safety and minimize campus disruption.

