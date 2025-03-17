Log In
Thought Leadership

Building stronger communities: U.S. Bank commitment to Wisconsin

Impact MKE

Nina Johnson
By Nina Johnson
Local leadership pictured from left to right: Carl Pietraszewski, Mortgage Retail Manager; Amy Schubert, Wisconsin Private Wealth Market Leader; Nina VA Johnson, Wisconsin Branch Banking Market Leader; Caroline Krider, Wisconsin Corporate Banking Relationship Manager; Shelton McClure, Wisconsin Business Banking Market Leader; Derek Bartle Wisconsin U.S. Bancorp Invesments Market Leader.
With a history of service to the Wisconsin community spanning more than a century, U.S. Bank is proud to support local business owners, families, and community members as they prepare for life’s milestones and build their legacy.

“U.S. Bank has always strived to ensure that our community grows and thrives in a way that is meaningful to them,” said Nina Johnson, Branch Banking market leader for Wisconsin at U.S. Bank. “We do this by providing banking services across a broad spectrum of needs—from helping Wisconsinites think about their savings strategies to assisting business owners as they navigate their day-to-day financial needs.”

Serving nearly 640,000 individual clients and 45,000 business banking clients in Wisconsin, U.S. Bank has been a trusted financial partner for generations. Its team members, whether working in wealth management, business banking, mortgage lending, or branch services, are dedicated to helping neighbors achieve their financial goals.

Beyond banking, U.S. Bank is committed to strengthening local communities through philanthropic efforts. The U.S. Bank Foundation, along with tens of thousands of hours of employee volunteerism annually, supports local nonprofits that drive economic and social progress across the state.

To learn more about U.S. Bank or to find a branch near you, visit usbank.com.

162 Years | 777 East Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | 414.765.4055 | usbank.com

