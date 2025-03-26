Building quality woodwork in commercial spaces for 30 years

MCS Woodworking began in 1995 with talent and a dream. Mike Schmidt, founder, with the support of his wife Colleen, took a leap of faith fueled by vision and aspiration.

With no customers yet, he leased a 3,000 square-foot space on the backside of a building in West Allis, WI. With his experience in the commercial woodworking space for over 20 years, and a desire to start his own business; Mike began a new journey that would eventually lead to his legacy story.

Mike has since retired. Now, as sibling owners, and the second generation of our family business, we’re experiencing the same incredible journey.

What is your favorite success story?

Coming out of the challenges of Covid, we set intentional growth goals with a clear vision for the future.

Looking back at what we planned five years ago, it’s amazing to see the majority of those goals come to fruition.

This success would not have been possible without the dedication and hard work of our amazing team, who have truly made this journey so rewarding.

What challenge have you learned the most from?

Being an owner-operator presents the challenge of wearing multiple hats, balancing day-to-day operations with long-term strategic goals. It often requires managing finances, marketing, customer service, and logistics, which can be overwhelming without the right systems in place.

One key lesson learned is the importance of time management and delegation—recognizing when to outsource or automate tasks to focus on growth. Additionally, maintaining flexibility and adaptability in response to market changes or customer needs is crucial for long-term sustainability.

What challenges do you see in the future for your company?

Recruiting talent has always been a challenge, and this will still be true in the future. We want to make sure we have the right candidates who fit both the skill requirements and the company culture. Another challenge we face is the rapid pace of technological changes so we have to make sure we are staying current and continuously upskilling and training our team members.

What opportunities do you see on the horizon for you company?

The recent purchase of a new building provides a fantastic opportunity for growth, allowing us to expand our operations and accommodate more staff, which positions us to take on larger and more complex projects.

Additionally, we’re focusing on expanding our customer base into new markets, opening doors to a wider range of opportunities and further solidifying our position in the industry.

This combination of resources and strategic expansion sets the stage for continued success and innovation.

MCS Woodworking LLC

W142N9050 Fountain Boulevard

Menomonee Falls, WI 53051

mcswoodworkingllc.com

(414) 302-1400