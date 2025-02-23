Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Education & Workforce Development

Building a new home

Carmen Schools works to secure its future on Milwaukee’s south side

Samantha Dietel
By Samantha Dietel
Carmen Schools CEO Aaron Lippman (left) and board chair Ivan Gamboa, senior vice president of Tri City National Bank.
Carmen Schools CEO Aaron Lippman (left) and board chair Ivan Gamboa, senior vice president of Tri City National Bank. Credit: Valerie Hill
Learn more about:
Carmen Schools of Science & TechnologyAaron LippmanAlicia DupiesBob ArzbaecherIvan GamboaSteve Booth

Families on Milwaukee’s south side have been sending their children to Carmen Schools of Science & Technology for nearly two decades. Now, with a new $55 million facility set to open next year, the local network of public charter schools plans to serve even more families for generations to come while meeting a need for

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.