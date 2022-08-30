Break-Even Calculations, What Portion Of My Portfolio Should Be Liquid, Retirement Regret

Annex Wealth Management’s Randy Winkler, CFP® answers several Ask Annex questions:

“Do break-even calculations for social security tend to work out?” – Ben

“Does my paid-off house count when it comes to my financial plan?” – Kyle

“What portion of my portfolio should be liquid and in what form?” – Ray

“What do you see more of, people who regret retiring early or late?” – Joyce

“Please explain the 4% rule.” – Anonymous