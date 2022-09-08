Atlanta company acquires downtown Milwaukee Fairfield Inn & Suites in sheriff’s sale

An affiliate of Atlanta-based Peachtree Group has acquired the Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel in downtown Milwaukee in a sheriff's sale, according to state records. The value of the transaction is listed at $8.5 million…

An affiliate of Atlanta-basedhas acquired the Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel in downtown Milwaukee in a sheriff's sale, according to state records. The value of the transaction is listed at $8.5 million in the filing. The building is assessed by the city at $8.47 million. Located at 710 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, the 103-room, Marriot branded hotel had previously been owned by an affiliate of Chicago-based. The company hadthe building in 2016 for $10.9 million. The hotel had been closed for about a year from 2020 to 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A foreclosure action was taken on the property in 2020. Peachtree Group is a private equity firm that owns dozens of hotels across the country, including two Staybridge Inn & Suites in Madison, the Hampton Inn in downtown Milwaukee and the Sonesta Milwaukee West hotel in Wauwatosa.