Arts advocacy organization Imagine MKE names executive director

By
Lelah Byron
-
Adam Braatz, executive director of Imagine MKE

Imagine MKE, a nonprofit organization that aims to support and champion the arts in Milwaukee, announced this week that it has hired Adam Braatz as executive director. As executive director, Braatz will be tasked with developing partnerships across the arts, nonprofit, business, and public sectors, and will lead efforts for increased public funding and city

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Lelah Byron
Lelah covers health care, insurance, nonprofit and education beats. She is a Marquette graduate. In her spare time, she enjoys live rock music, scary stories and tabletop games.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR