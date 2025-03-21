Aries Industries celebrates 40 years of innovation and growth

For four decades, Aries Industries has been a leader in designing and manufacturing pipeline video inspection and rehabilitation equipment.

Founded in 1985 in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Aries began with a simple goal—to bring better solutions to the field of sewer inspection—and has since grown into an industry-leading company delivering top-quality equipment for the underground infrastructure industry.

The Aries culture is built on collaboration, innovation, and a commitment to excellence. We embrace our core values, fostering a partnership culture that prioritizes positive experiences for our employees, customers, dealers, and suppliers.

Our dedication to teamwork fosters an environment where ideas thrive, and employees feel empowered to grow and succeed. This culture of care and partnership has enabled us to maintain strong relationships and deliver outstanding results.

Innovation that makes a difference

Our equipment impacts communities every day by ensuring the safety and efficiency of our sewer systems. One of our proudest moments as a company came in 2010 when our video camera played a crucial role in the rescue of the 33 trapped miners in the Copiapó Mine in Chile.

A Chilean contractor reached out with an urgent request for a narrow camera with an extended cable. Within two days, we shipped a camera with a 5,000-foot cable, which was the first to confirm the miners were alive, capturing the now-famous images of their shelter underground. Throughout the rescue operation, the camera enabled miners to share video messages with their families and provided rescuers with information about their condition.

Today, Aries continues to push boundaries with a commitment to developing advanced inspection and rehabilitation equipment.

Our recent innovations, the Voyager™ HD Mainline Inspection System, Wolverine® 2.0 Electric Cutting System, and the pending release of the LETS Sidewinder Lateral Inspection System, demonstrate our focus on delivering solutions designed for durability and efficiency. These products ensure municipalities and contractors have the tools they need to maintain essential pipeline infrastructure.

Expanding our reach, strengthening our support

An important aspect of our business is to ensure the productivity of municipalities and contractors. This dedication is demonstrated through our Total Support initiative, a comprehensive approach to customer service. We provide remote diagnostics, loaner equipment, training, and rapid repair services, ensuring our customers maximize uptime.

Over the years, Aries has expanded its footprint across North America, with service centers in Wisconsin, California, Georgia, and Ontario, Canada. Our growing network of valued dealers provides customers with local sales and service support, reinforcing our commitment to a customer-first philosophy.

Looking to the future

As we celebrate 40 years, our vision remains clear: to continuously innovate, support our customers, and improve the communities we serve. We are investing in new technology, expanding our network of trusted dealers, and refining our customer experience to meet the evolving needs of the industry.

We extend heartfelt thanks to our customers, valued dealers, and employees who have been part of our journey. We are thrilled to celebrate 40 years of success—and look forward to many more to come!

Aries Industries

550 Elizabeth Street

Waukesha, WI 53186

ariesindustries.com

1-800-234-7205