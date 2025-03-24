A journey of faith, a story of success

Forty years ago, I never imagined guiding a wealth management firm with over 30 financial professionals serving more than 2,000 families nationwide.

At the time, however, my goal was simple: to guide clients toward decisions in their best interest. At that time, the concept of a “fiduciary” wasn’t widely understood. While I didn’t fully grasp its legal definition, I knew people needed advice tailored to their needs, not dictated by Wall Street firms.

Scott Heins, IAG chief investment officer, emphasizes this commitment.

“We focus on staying true to why Lori started IAG 40 years ago— to provide solid advice for our clients’ futures and diligently help them execute their plans while overcoming challenges. Treating people the right way— both clients and advisors— leads to a caring approach that is shared with others in need of personalized financial planning.”

We value independent thinking in both our investment strategies and planning. “We have no allegiance to any bank, insurance company, or Wall Street firm,” said Chris Mitchell, managing partner and financial advisor. “Each client benefits from a direct, one-on-one relationship with an experienced financial advisor rather than a representative relationship manager.”

Our firm is family-oriented, both in our culture and in how we serve multi-generational families. “That’s what makes IAG unique,” said Anne Sapienza, partner and financial advisor. Lori’s foundation 40 years ago was built on believing in the best in others, doing our best for them, and fostering an environment where they can grow into their greatest selves.”

According to Tom Peterson, financial advisor, one of the most remarkable aspects of the journey is that our expansion hasn’t been driven by acquisitions or large marketing campaigns. Instead, it’s been fueled by client referrals.

“People share their positive experiences with friends and family, leading to steady, meaningful growth. As we expand, our core mission remains unchanged: putting clients first in every decision to ensure their needs—and those of their families—are met now and for generations to come.”

IAG’s success stems from hiring great people who share our values and work ethic. We built the business around their strengths. Today, our firm is owned by financial advisors, with resources from a large, independent broker dealer.

As I reflect on the past, present, and future, one message remains: Keep pedaling. Trust God to steer but do your part by pedaling—responding to those He places in your path, doing what’s right, and trusting His guidance every step of the way.

That was my story 40 years ago, and today, along with the succession plan we’ve established, and our commitment to remaining independent, IAG is dedicated to mentoring the next generation of advisors to serve future generations.

