A fourth-generation, family-owned legacy celebrates 80 years

For 80 years, Regal Ware has believed the kitchen is the heart of every home. As a leading, privately held, family-owned company based in Wisconsin, Regal Ware and its divisions have built a reputation for offering premium kitchen products that bring families together.

A Legacy of Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Regal Ware’s story is one of innovation, entrepreneurship, and unwavering commitment to quality. James “J.O.” Reigle, a true visionary, saw an opportunity to revolutionize the cookware industry. Beginning with door-to-door sales of pioneering waterless cookware, J.O. built trust and lasting relationships with his customers.

In 1945, J.O., along with L.N. Peterson and Edna Oster, purchased the Kewaskum Utensil Company, which had been producing shell casings for WWII. When the war ended two weeks later, J.O. retooled the factory to manufacture stainless-steel saucepans. His leadership fueled company expansion, and he remained deeply committed to giving back. J.O. and Regal Ware were dedicated supporters of local initiatives, including the establishment of the J.O. Reigle Scholarships in 1963, which continue to provide Kewaskum High School students with opportunities to pursue their passions. Today, Reigle Drive in Kewaskum stands as a tribute to his lasting impact.

Commitment to Quality and Community

J.O.’s son, James D. Reigle, became president in 1965, continuing his father’s focus on quality, durability, and customer trust. He also prioritized community support, donating family land for what is now Reigle Family Park.

Jeffrey Reigle, son of James D., led Regal Ware for over 50 years, reinforcing its reputation for integrity, growth, and innovation. Under his leadership, the company adapted to industry shifts while staying committed to customers, partners, and employees. A strong advocate for direct selling and diversity, Jeff was inducted into the Direct Selling Association Hall of Fame in 2018.

Building for the Future

Today, Ryan Reigle continues the family legacy as chairman of the board and chief executive officer, guiding Regal Ware’s vision for strategic growth and innovation. The company remains an industry leader as it continues to drive value and success across its divisions:

SynergyOpsTM is a West Bend-based ISO-certified manufacturer of high-quality stainless-steel products.

Saladmaster® is a premium cookware brand that has been revolutionizing healthy home cooking for over 75 years.

Beyond manufacturing, Regal Ware is committed to creating exceptional kitchen experiences, supporting local initiatives, and fostering a sense of unity within its communities.

Honoring our Past, Embracing our Future

While much has changed since 1945, the core values that define Regal Ware—We Are In This Together, Do The Right Thing, Everybody Matters, and Passion For Our Customers—remain steadfast. Over the decades, Regal Ware has expanded its services, introduced innovative products, and built a culture of passionate, forward-thinking leaders dedicated to exceptional customer service.

Looking ahead, Regal Ware aims to positively impact 1 million lives per year globally by 2029. As we celebrate 80 years of innovation, craftsmanship, and community, Regal Ware remains dedicated to enriching life by bringing families together—one meal, one home, and one family at a time.

Regal Ware, Inc.

11270 West Park Place, Suite 800

Milwaukee, WI 53224

regalware.com

(262) 626-2121