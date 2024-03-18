A family tradition: 125 years of community leadership

When we think about banking in today’s world, many images come to mind: a mobile app, an ATM, or a debit card. These images reflect an industry which consists of a series of transactions flashing back and forth in the cyber sphere, at a rate faster than one can blink. Behind those millions of transactions, there are still real people, at least in the case of Port Washington State Bank.

For five generations and 125 years, Port Washington State Bank (PWSB) has taken care of their communities and the people and businesses within. Chairman/CEO Steven Schowalter, Vice Chairman Mark Schowalter and President/COO James Schowalter are fourth-and fifth-generation descendants of the bank’s original co-founder, Clarence Hill, who opened the Port Washington State Bank in September of 1899 with business partner George Henry.

To this day, the bank still resides at 206 N. Washington Street, but has expanded to occupy 5 acres of Port Washington’s picturesque downtown.

When asked about how family-owned community banks are different, James Schowalter shared, “We definitely have different goals than big banks. We’re not focused on rapid growth. We’re here to take care of the community, and specifically, the businesses and families in them. Through that care, we grow at a pace that allows us to provide a personal touch and a more customized experience. We still offer the same products and technology services you would expect from any bank, but with a level of service that receives high praises in our annual customer feedback surveys.”

Family-owned banks are alive and well today, and Port Washington State Bank is a shining example of why they are unique. As the only financial institution headquartered in Ozaukee County, their service to the county’s parks, nonprofits and community organizations are numerous. They support what they call the “Wisconsin way of life” which is to say that the parks, pastimes and community events that make Wisconsin living special are near and dear to the Schowalter family. To that end, in honor of the anniversary, the bank has committed an additional $125,000 in donations within Ozaukee County.

Giving and showing up for the community doesn’t end with the Schowalters. In addition to community donations of more than $3 million in the past 10 years, PWSB’s employees volunteer at dozens of community events, an average of 1,300 hours per year. The bank also shares building resources with the community. The PWSB Community Room, located at 218 E. Washington St, in Port Washington, is available to nonprofits and other local area organizations.

As a bank that focuses on businesses and families, PWSB offers business loans, mortgages and personal and business banking products to businesses and families in Ozaukee County and throughout southeast Wisconsin.

We employ 130 people across 8 branches in Mequon, Thiensville, Cedarburg, Grafton, Port Washington, Saukville, Belgium and Fredonia. With assets of $966 Million as of last December, PWSB ranks in the top 15% of banks as to size in Wisconsin.

Port Washington State Bank

206 N. Franklin Street

Port Washington, WI 53074

pwsb.bank

262.284.4416