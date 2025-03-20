70 years of Munson: Built to last, committed to excellence

What does it take to build a legacy? At Munson, Inc., it’s more than just fencing, paving, and sports surfaces—it’s about commitment to quality, lasting relationships, and a reputation that speaks for itself.

For 70 years, Munson has been the trusted choice in the Greater Milwaukee area, delivering projects that stand the test of time. From commercial and municipal projects, to industrial and residential work, our success is built on expert craftsmanship, dedicated people, and an unwavering promise to do things right.

That’s why Munson has been recognized as a Future 50 company—twice in the last three years—a testament to our growth, innovation, and impact.

A legacy of leadership and craftsmanship

Founded in 1955, Munson’s mission has always been expert craftsmanship with integrity. That philosophy continues to drive our work, people, and reputation.

Bob Fetherston, owner, celebrated 50 years with the company last December. He began as a sales representative, and he now leads a team of 65 dedicated professionals who share his passion for excellence. Leading alongside him is Rob Fetherston, who has spent over 30 years immersed in the business. With direct experience in all company facets, Rob has been instrumental in modernizing operations, refining processes, and driving company growth.

Munson’s success is built on dedicated installers who take ownership of their work, a mechanic keeping equipment running, and foremen and superintendents managing field operations.

The sales and estimating team builds relationships, while the office staff keeps everything running smoothly. Many team members have been with us for 20, 30, even 40 years—a testament to our culture of loyalty and expertise.

We stay ahead by investing in innovation and strengthening our team. Whether it’s securing the highest-quality materials, staying ahead of trends, or improving our processes, we are committed to delivering the best solutions.

From fencing and security solutions to high-performance sports courts and durable paving, Munson’s work is built to last—and so is its reputation. That’s why general contractors, municipalities, businesses, and homeowners trust Munson year after year.

Looking ahead: The future of Munson

Our company success isn’t just measured in years—it’s measured in the people we’ve worked with, the relationships we’ve built, and the projects that have stood the test of time.

Thank you to our team. You are the backbone of Munson. Your skill, dedication, and passion make us great. To our customers and partners, thank you for trusting us with your projects. Your support drives our growth and success.

We’re not slowing down. The past five years have been a time of remarkable growth and transformation—implementing new technology, refining processes, and strengthening the team to set the stage for the next era.

Munson has thrived for seven decades by staying true to its core values. Here’s to the next 70 years of excellence!

Munson, Inc. (Munson Fence & Paving)

6747 North Sidney Place

Glendale, WI 53209

munsoninc.com

(414) 351-0800