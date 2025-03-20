60 years of advancing workforce development and education access

For the past 60 years, Herzing University has played a pivotal role in shaping workforce development and expanding access to career-focused education. Founded in 1965, Herzing has continually evolved to meet the changing needs of students and industries, bridging gaps in skilled professions and offering pathways to career advancement.

Founded as a small computer training institute in Milwaukee, the university has grown into a nationally recognized nonprofit institution with 11 campuses in eight states and a robust online division. Today, over 10,000 students pursue career-focused education, while more than 50,000 alumni support key industries nationwide.

A driving force in workforce development

For six decades, Herzing University has bridged the gap between students and the workforce, helping them gain the skills and confidence to transform their careers. Herzing’s influence extends across industries, but has a focus in healthcare, business and technology, where skilled professionals are in high demand.

In healthcare alone, Herzing has played a critical role in workforce development. Over the past decade, the university has graduated more than 20,000 students in the healthcare field, helping meet the growing demand for nurses, medical assistants and allied health professionals.

Expanding educational access

Herzing’s mission centers on making education more accessible and career-focused. With a diverse range of programs in nursing, healthcare, behavioral health, business, technology, legal studies and public safety, the university provides flexible learning options convenient for non-traditional and underserved students—including working professionals, parents, the military, individuals in rural areas and adults seeking career changes.

To support student success, Herzing offers:

Online & hybrid learning, ensuring education remains accessible through flexible course delivery, 24/7 tutoring, mental health services and dedicated advisors for every step in a student’s academic journey.

Military & veteran support, offering comprehensive military benefits, including Herzing Military Appreciation Grants to help lower tuition and fees, application fee waivers and dedicated resources.

Affordability & financial aid, where students may qualify for various financial aid options, including scholarships, grants, loans, VA/military benefits and more. In 2024, Herzing awarded over $19 million in scholarships and grants to support student success.

A welcoming environment for non-traditional students, as 60% of Herzing’s student body in 2024 was over the age of 30.

Herzing’s commitment to accessibility and student support has earned national recognition, including rankings in U.S. News & World Report’s 2024 Best Online Programs for its online bachelor’s, MBA and graduate nursing programs. Herzing is also proud to be recognized as a top choice for veterans in these rankings. By prioritizing flexibility and affordability, Herzing empowers students at any stage of life to gain an education that meets their needs and advances their careers.

Celebrating a legacy of opportunity

Follow Herzing on diamond.herzing.edu as it celebrates 60 years of transformative impact, shares stories of opening doors for students from all walks of life, and continues to shape the future—one inspiring narrative at a time.

