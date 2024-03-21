50 years of growth: From garage startup to multi-location, national powerhouse

A golden anniversary is not merely a date on the calendar. It represents a rich history of embracing technological advancements, navigating market shifts, perpetuating a dedication to quality, and exceeding customer expectations. As KDV Label celebrates this milestone, we can certainly reflect on successfully and continually achieving each.

Established by Dick and Karen Vaughn in their garage with a single Webtron press, KDV Label emerged as a humble venture with a singular mission: lead with service.

From household goods to automotive products to food and beverage, KDV Label has earned and strengthened a reputation for excellence, becoming a partner to brands seeking unparalleled quality and service across these and other consumer goods markets.

Over the past five decades, KDV Label has continuously evolved and invested to meet the ever-changing packaging demands of the brands we serve. From traditional flexographic printing to the latest digital printing technologies, aligning each investment to continuously improve in serving our customers.

The level of service KDV provides is rooted in the unique approach the Vaughns established from the beginning and remains our differentiator.

We continue to build our business model around strengthening and continuing to lead with service. With this focus, we have set ourselves apart with minimal lead times, impeccable art and SKU management, and consistent, quality label performance.

Every label we deliver is a testament to our unwavering attention to detail and rigorous quality control processes. From sourcing quality materials to the precision of our craftsmanship, we continue to deliver labels that perform.

In fact, we recently received the Eugene Singer Award for Management Excellence. The award remains one of the industry’s most prestigious and coveted honors, recognizing excellence in business management through participation in the annual TLMI Management Ratio Study. We are honored and appreciative of the confirmation that our efforts and strategy have paid off and lead to growth.

From a single press to a multi-state, three-location production powerhouse that produces billions of labels each year for top brands, KDV’s next fifty years promise to hold just as many opportunities, challenges, and success. Leading with service will remain our mission, and the only constant in that endeavor is change. Advancements in technology and sustainability initiatives are among the top drivers causing brands to rethink their packaging. As we actively address these needs today, our ability to adapt and drive solutions will maintain our reputation of excellence.

Accordingly, KDV is advancing our digital capabilities to create new possibilities for both established and emerging brands; partnering with suppliers and customers to develop specialized material constructions to address critical issues, especially sustainability; and continuing our endeavors of continuous improvement in production and service.

As we raise a toast to 50 years of excellence, we also renew our commitment to delivering innovative solutions, superior quality, and unparalleled service for the next 50 years and beyond.

