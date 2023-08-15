46 Wisconsin companies make 2023 Inc. 5000 list

A total of 46 Wisconsin companies made the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Inc. magazine unveiled the list today.

The top Wisconsin company on the list is Madison-based Veda Data Solutions, a data provider for health care organizations. The company had a three-year growth rate of nearly 3,000%, according to Inc. magazine.

“When we started Veda, we set out to make the health care industry more efficient and build a company that we could be proud of,” said Meghan Gaffney, CEO and co-founder of Veda Data Solutions. “Being named to the Inc. 5000 list validates our solution and vision and recognizes the Veda team who works tirelessly each day to help people access the care they need.”

The top-ranked southeastern Wisconsin company on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list is Whitewater-based RoofMarketplace, on online marketplace platform for the property services market, providing data to help consumers select contractors. The company had a three-year growth rate of 2,580%.

The top-ranked company in the metro Milwaukee area is Milwaukee-based Creative Marketing Resources (d.b.a. CMRignite), a marketing firm.

There are 16 companies located in southeastern Wisconsin on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list, down from 19 last year and 21 in 2021.

Statewide there were 50 companies on the Inc. 5000 list last year, 53 in 2021 and 54 in 2020.

Here is the complete list of Wisconsin companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list (including rank, headquarters location and 3-year growth rate):