35 years of residential and commercial landscaping and snow service

Meng’s started as a way for me to make some extra cash when I was in high school.

I was heavily influenced by a contractor who was a friend of the family, and I started one winter with simply a truck and a shovel. My passions as an entrepreneur and for helping clients turn their visions to reality helped me grow.

Starting with myself as the only employee, the company has since evolved into its own entity with a growing, effective team. Early on, I recognized the demand for other services. Relying on outside contractors was not working for me, so I tried hard to find the right people for the job and continued to grow from there.

I attribute our success to our clients and our great, knowledgeable team members. It is important for an owner to know what a good client is and what works for the company. The word “no” is still the most difficult word to learn as an owner.

Meng’s will continue to thrive through moderate controllable growth to ensure our continued success. We are currently exploring opportunities to offer irrigation and decorative lighting to provide even more services to current and future clients.

Meng’s Landscaping

4717 West Tesch Avenue

Greenfield, WI 53220

mengsnow.com

(414) 750-1387