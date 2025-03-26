25 years of transforming lives through work-based learning

Where we started

Twenty-five years ago, GPS Education Partners (GPS Ed) was founded on a simple but powerful idea: education and industry working together to create meaningful career pathways for students. What began as a small pilot program between Generac, one school, and just five students has evolved into a comprehensive work-based learning model.

In 2005, we launched immersive youth apprenticeship opportunities, formalizing our Education Center & Youth Apprenticeship Program, now serving up to 250 students annually across hundreds of business and school partnerships in Wisconsin.

Since its inception, GPS Ed has remained committed to its mission of transforming student success through work-based learning. In 2000, as VP of Human Resources at Generac, Stephanie Reisner helped launch Second Chance, a small initiative connecting disengaged high school students to hands-on learning and career opportunities. The success of the program’s first five students demonstrated the transformative power of real-world experience, mentorship, and education.

As the program grew, attracting more businesses and schools, Reisner took on the role of President & CEO in 2009. In 2013, the organization rebranded as GPS Education Partners, reinforcing its commitment to Navigating Student Success.

Where We Are Today

Today, GPS Ed is a nationally recognized leader in work-based learning (WBL), impacting nearly 10,000 students by developing WBL ecosystems that benefit students, employers, and educators alike.

In 2019, following the success of our Education Center & Youth Apprenticeship Program, we expanded nationwide, providing WBL intermediary services to help schools and businesses implement hands-on career pathways. Through partnerships with 3M, JCI, Generac, MPS, the Baltimore School District, the Southern Indiana Education Center, and community projects in Hennepin, MN, and DuPage, IL, we continue to expand access to meaningful career training.

Building the Future of Work-Based Learning

Looking ahead, we are committed to expanding career awareness initiatives, ensuring more students gain exposure to high-demand industries and workplace skills. We are enhancing professional development for instructors, equipping them to mentor students more effectively. Most importantly, we are scaling our Education Center & Youth Apprenticeship Program nationwide, giving more students access to immersive, real-world learning experiences.

Reisner recalls hearing from a former student who struggled in traditional school but thrived in our apprenticeship program. Years later, he returned as a mentor, guiding students just like him. Stories like his prove that this work changes lives.

Join Us in Celebrating 25 Years of Impact

Reflecting on GPS Ed’s journey, Reisner is humbled, and energized by the progress they have made, sharing, “The passion of our partners, the resilience of our students, and the dedication of our team have fueled this extraordinary movement. As we celebrate this milestone anniversary, we invite you to be part of the next chapter of GPS Ed. Whether through partnership, sponsorship, or advocacy, your support helps us expand opportunities for students while strengthening the workforce. Join us at our 25th Anniversary Celebration on September 25, 2025, and be part of the future of work-based learning.”

Here’s to the next 25 years of innovation, impact, and student success!

