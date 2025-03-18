105 Years of Integrity, Innovation, and Impact

In 1920, Charles Schmidt laid the foundation for a company rooted in integrity, craftsmanship, and a commitment to excellence. What began as a small construction firm has grown into a company that has shaped skylines, schools, hospitals, and communities for over a century—all while remaining family-owned and operated. Now, with the opening of its third office in Arizona in 2024, CG Schmidt is expanding its reach while staying true to the values that have defined it for generations.

Since its founding, CG Schmidt has remained a family business, passing down a legacy of quality and service through five generations. Each era has brought new ideas and advancements, yet the company has never wavered from its core principles. As the industry has evolved, so has CG Schmidt—embracing innovation, sustainability, and advanced technology while maintaining the personal touch that sets it apart.

Today, CG Schmidt continues to advance the industry through cutting-edge technology, sustainable practices, and a client-first approach. The company utilizes Building Information Modeling (BIM), virtual design tools, and project management software to improve efficiency, accuracy, and collaboration. Prefabrication and modular construction streamline project timelines, reduce waste, and enhance safety. AI-driven monitoring systems and quality control measures help maintain the highest standards of excellence and worker safety.

On a recent project, CG Schmidt leveraged drone technology to optimize layout coordination, verify exterior envelope accuracy, and document mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems before concrete placement. This data-driven approach enhanced precision, minimized costly rework, and reinforced the company’s commitment to innovation and responsible building practices.

As a leader in sustainable construction, CG Schmidt prioritizes environmentally responsible building practices, from LEED certification and energy-efficient materials to waste reduction strategies. With more than twenty LEED-certified projects, the company demonstrates its commitment to high-performance, environmentally responsible construction. CG Schmidt actively supports net-zero and carbon reduction initiatives, integrating renewable energy solutions such as solar power and long-term environmental stewardship into its projects.

Despite its continued growth and advancements, CG Schmidt remains a family-driven company at heart. Strong client relationships and a commitment to service have been the foundation of its success. Employees are encouraged to engage with clients and partners, fostering collaboration, trust, and a shared vision for excellence.

Beyond its projects, CG Schmidt actively invests in the communities where it operates, supporting workforce development programs, community initiatives, and local partnerships to help shape a brighter future.

As CG Schmidt looks ahead, its commitment to building strong communities, lasting relationships, and innovative solutions remains unwavering. Guided by a 105-year legacy of integrity and craftsmanship, the company continues to push the boundaries of construction while honoring the family values that have been at its core for over a century. With continued expansion and a dedication to creating spaces that inspire, support, and serve generations to come, CG Schmidt is truly building a better tomorrow, today.

