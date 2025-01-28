Wisconsin School of Business CPED launches new programs to upskill professionals as demand for digital talent rapidly grows

To empower lifelong learners to navigate and take charge of their careers in today’s tech-driven workforce, the Wisconsin School of Business (WSB) Center for Professional & Executive Development announced its launch of several new online certificate courses in partnership with Ziplines Education, a career accelerator focused on upskilling professionals at all career levels. The collaboration is especially timely as businesses increasingly seek talent with the technology-first skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in the workplace.

In today’s economy, the Salesforce Global Digital Skills Index reports that 95% of U.S. companies use technology platforms, yet 76% of global workers feel unprepared to use these digital tools effectively. To remain competitive and prepared, professionals in “business and management” roles must continually advance their skills in a rapidly evolving and tech-driven landscape. WSB Center for Professional & Executive Development will equip professionals with some of these skills by offering programs in Digital Marketing, Product Management, and AI Prompting.

“For over 75 years, our center has prided itself on offering innovative and relevant educational opportunities that unlock new pathways for growth and innovation,” said Paul Kern, Senior Director of Learning Innovation at the WSB Center for Professional & Executive Development. “Our collaboration with Ziplines Education further enables us to equip professionals with in-demand skills tailored to bridge education and industry to strengthen the talent pool regionally and beyond to meet the future of work today.”

Ziplines’ flexible, cohort-based online certificate courses in high-growth career areas deliver the knowledge and skills, including core business strategies and industry-recognized certifications, reflecting what employers seek today. Course highlights include:

– Digital Marketing learners can earn industry-recognized qualifications and certifications in HubSpot, Google Ads, and Google Analytics.

– Product Management learners can earn Productboard’s Outcome-Driven Roadmaps certification, Jira Software Essentials certification, and Amplitude’s Getting Started with Amplitude Analytics badge.

– AI Prompting learners complete the program, learning essential AI prompting skills using ChatGPT to develop and apply a professional AI toolkit, create custom GPTs, and learn to integrate AI strategies into business processes to enhance content creation, data analysis and visualization, and workflow optimization.

Adult learners will complete the program with in-demand practical skills, a strategic playbook to showcase their new skills to employers, a certificate of completion from the WSB Center for Professional & Executive Development, and industry-recognized certifications from platforms such as ChatGPT, Jira, and Google Analytics.

“Technology is advancing faster than companies and professionals can keep up, creating an urgent need for professionals to upskill and reskill constantly,” said Sara Leoni, founder and CEO of Ziplines Education. “Our partnership with WSB Center for Professional & Executive Development provides learners with high-impact, industry-relevant training to actively learn and harness existing and new technologies to confidently capitalize on emerging opportunities and deliver on business goals.”

For more information and to enroll in programs, visit: www.uwcped.org/ziplines-cped