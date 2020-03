This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

William Starck Lemberg Hires Bill Starck to Lead Human Resources Efforts Share Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email: bstarck@lembergelectric.com

Website: https://www.lembergelectric.com/

Phone: (262) 781-1500



(262) 781-1500 Lemberg hired William Starck to lead its human resources efforts. Starck holds a degree from UW-Whitewater and brings over 18 years of large company human resources experience to his new role.