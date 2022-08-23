Logout
Tuesday, August 23, 2022
Whole Life Insurance As Investment Vehicle, Roth Rollover, Potential Recession's Investment Impact
In Partnership with Annex

Whole Life Insurance As Investment Vehicle, Roth Rollover, Potential Recession’s Investment Impact

By Annex Wealth Management

-

Annex Wealth Management’s Sarah Kyle and Randy Winkler, CFP® answer several Ask Annex questions:

“I had met with one of your wealth managers about nine months ago for a financial review. I decided to wait to make any financial moves. I have since been contacted by a few life insurance companies to purchase whole life insurance as an investment vehicle. One feature is that you can borrow on the policy, which is a type called non-direct recognition so the cash value is not reduced. They call the plan ‘Bank on Yourself’. Can you tell me, is this a realistic way to put some of my money in a less-risky place, or a really dumb idea? Thanks.” – Andrew

“How are Roth IRAs doing?” – Anonymous

“This is for my son. Is this true?” (His son said) “Starting a new job and will lose access to my employer plan. Since my Roth is down over 15%, can’t I roll it into a brokerage penalty-free, since I’m not receiving any gains?” – Glen

“I’m 42 with at least 15 years away from retirement. Is there any reason to change my investment approach with a potential recession on the way? I’ve looked at historical data and I’m confident of landing on the other side in good shape.” – Evan

Annex Wealth Management is an RIA (Registered Investment Advisor) not owned by a bank, brokerage firm, or insurance company. As a fiduciary, we're held to a higher legal standard to always act in the best interests of our clients and to provide unbiased professional financial services free of the conflicts of interest that are prevalent in many banks and brokerage firms.

