West Bend Mutual Insurance Company announces Ertmer for new appointment and promotion as chief operating officer

WEST BEND, WI (January 4, 2023) – West Bend Mutual Insurance Company announced the appointment and promotion of Dave Ertmer to Chief Operating Officer (COO). Having joined West Bend in 2009 as director of worker’s compensation claims, Dave’s industry background includes almost three decades of insurance experience and strategic leadership. In 2011 he was promoted to vice president – Claims, responsible for all claims operations across the enterprise, and since 2019, he’s served as senior vice president – Claims.

“As we continue toward achieving our strategic goals, we are taking the necessary steps to introduce the COO role to our leadership team. This new position will be instrumental to our operational performance and ensure we’re positioned for the future,” stated Kevin Steiner, CEO of West Bend.

“Dave has a proven leadership track record in operational excellence and effectiveness, coupled with a strong desire to drive strategy and execution. We look forward to Dave’s continued contribution and dedication to our associates, operational excellence, growth, and profitability,” stated Rob Jacques, president of West Bend.

As COO, Dave will continue to lead claims operations and have expanded responsibilities overseeing the business operations. Additionally, he’ll lead the company’s long-term initiatives and goals, including emerging technologies and innovation.

For over 125 years, West Bend has provided valuable insurance coverages and services to business owners and home and auto owners. West Bend has earned a reputation in the industry for building and nurturing strong relationships with agents through personal contact, responsible actions, and a genuine concern for its valued partners. Today, more than 1,500 independent insurance agencies across 15 states represent West Bend.