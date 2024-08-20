West Bend Insurance Company raises over $700,000 benefitting youth education

WEST BEND, WI (August 20, 2024) – West Bend Insurance Company, in partnership with 360 independent insurance agents, key business partners, friends, and associates, raised over $700,000 during a golf outing and dinner auction. The proceeds, managed by the Silver Lining Charitable Foundation, are distributed to targeted non-profits through this biennial fundraising event.

The 2024 Silver Lining Classic took place on August 12 at the West Bend Country Club, Hidden Glen Golf Club, and the West Bend Prairie Center. This year marks the tenth biennial fundraiser organized by West Bend since 2006. Each of the benefiting charities—Evans Scholars Foundation, the Donald Driver Foundation, and the Pat Connaughton Foundation—received a $165,000 check at the event.

West Bend’s President and CEO, Rob Jacques, and Senior Vice President of Sales, Kelly Tighe, led the event. “This event has grown significantly over the years, and I’m always grateful to our agents and everyone who came out to generously support these wonderful charities,” said Kelly Tighe. Rob Jacques added, “Since we initiated this event in 2006, West Bend has raised over $5 million for local charities. That first year, the event raised $60,000.” Over the past ten years, the Silver Lining Charitable Foundation has provided support to the Bryon Riesch Paralysis Foundation, MACC Fund, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Second Harvest – Madison, Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative, Full Shelf Food Pantry, Ruby’s Pantry-West Bend, Minnesota Food Bank, and dozens of other food banks across the company’s operating footprint.

The Silver Lining Classic was attended by representatives from the benefiting organizations, including John Kaczkowski, president and CEO of the Western Golf Association for Evans Scholars, Donald Driver of the Donald Driver Foundation, and Pat Connaughton of the Pat Connaughton Foundation. The focus of this year’s event was youth education. While each charity has a unique mission, all three serve youth and families by providing access to various resources, teaching valuable skills like work ethic, leadership, and endurance through sports, offering scholarships for higher education, and connecting individuals to education and wellness programs.