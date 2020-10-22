Email: wponting@greatermilwaukeefoundation.org
Website: https://www.greatermilwaukeefoundation.org/
Phone: (414) 336-7055
Wendy Ponting has been promoted to Vice President of Finance & Controller at the Greater Milwaukee Foundation. Ponting has served on the Foundation’s finance team since 1998 and has been controller for nine years. Her sharp technical skills and strong institutional knowledge have been critical to the Foundation’s growth and success. In addition to her controllership responsibilities, Ponting will assume expanded financial responsibility managing the Foundation’s cash disbursement and cash receipt cycles.