WCTC: Artificial Intelligence for students, business and industry

Within the last six months, Waukesha County Technical College (WCTC) has been laser focused on bringing artificial intelligence to the forefront.

In fall 2023, WCTC launched three new certificates in artificial intelligence/data analytics. Additionally, the College was granted state approval to offer the AI Data Specialist program – which will begin in fall 2024 and is the first AI associate degree in Wisconsin.

Now, the College is creating the WCTC Applied AI Lab: Wisconsin Center for AI Development and Implementation. The lab is designed to help small and mid-sized businesses embrace the emerging technology and incorporate it into their own companies, allowing them to stay competitive and thrive. The lab will give businesses and entrepreneurs access to AI experts, receive support in starting or expanding AI solutions and provide access to additional resources.

The AI lab will be housed in Building Q on WCTC’s Pewaukee campus, in a fully renovated 5,000-square-foot space on the building’s first floor — with plans for a large future expansion.

Slated to open later this year, the renovated facility will include state-of-the-art offices, conference rooms, huddle spaces, open workstations, collaboration and incubation space, and a dedicated entrance.

As a service of the forthcoming AI lab, the College is offering daylong AI seminars through the WCTC Corporate Training Center (CTC). The first seminar – AI and the 21st Century Worker – will be March 21 and focus on key concepts, practical application, future trends and personal upward mobility strategies. Additional AI seminars are scheduled for summer and fall.

“We are the experts in AI, as it relates to business and industry,” said Rich Barnhouse, Ph.D., president of WCTC. “Where we really lead is putting the tire tread on AI and allowing it to hit the road. We’re not just teaching in labs and lecture halls; we’re going to be educating the entire workforce and creating new businesses and industries.”

