Warren Buliox

MWH Law Group LLP is pleased to announce Warren E. Buliox as Equity Partner, effective Jan. 1, 2021. Buliox joined MWH when it was formed in 2016, and will lead alongside Equity Partners Kerrie Murphy, Emery Harlan, and Julie Bittner. Buliox works from the Milwaukee office of MWH Law Group specializing in employment litigation and general civil litigation. He holds degrees from Alabama State University and Syracuse University College of Law. “With his added vision and leadership, MWH will continue to deliver the highest quality legal services in a genuinely diverse and inclusive firm environment,” Murphy said.