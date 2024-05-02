Vrakas Named Top Workplace for Fifth Consecutive Year

Brookfield, WI – The public accounting and business advisory firm, Vrakas CPAs + Advisors, is thrilled to announce that its firm has been awarded the Top Workplaces honor for the fifth year in a row.

Vrakas CPAs + Advisors has been awarded the 2024 Top Workplaces honor by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. This honor is solely based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey, administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures employee experience and its component themes, which includes whether employees feel respected, supported, and empowered to grow in their careers.

This award not only marks five consecutive years of Top Workplace status for Vrakas CPAs + Advisors but boasts its team of next-level professionals who continuously contribute to the firm and its success.

“Being named a Top Workplace five years in a row is a great honor and a testament to the exceptional contributions and dedication of our entire firm,” said Brad Weckwerth, President and Managing Shareholder. “This award is based on the feedback from our employees which heightens the importance of this recognition. Our people have an ongoing commitment to excellence, and we all take pride in being recognized once again!”

Vrakas CPAs + Advisors has been providing certified public accounting and business advisory services since 1971. With nearly 100 professionals, our experience, size, and resources enable us to provide services in a variety of areas including, assurance, tax, and business consulting. We specialize in working with privately-held businesses and their owners in a variety of industries including, construction, dealerships, manufacturing/distribution, professional services, and real estate. We also have extensive experience working with private equity and ESOP-owned companies. For more information, please visit us at vrakascpas.com.