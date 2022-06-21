MyPath, a provider of specialized education and support services for high-need individuals, announced that Vincent Lyles has been named to its Board of Directors. Vincent Lyles is currently System Vice President of Community Relations at Advocate Aurora Health. He previously served as the President and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee. Lyles received a certificate in nonprofit management & leadership from Harvard Business School and served on the boards of organizations including Marquette University, BMO Funds, Badger Mutual Insurance, Near West Side Partners and more.