This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Victoria Pagan SMG is Proud to Announce a Promotion! Share Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email: victoria.pagan@scasmg.com

Website: http://scasmg.com

Phone: (414) 949-9904



(414) 949-9904 SMG is pleased to announce that Victoria Pagan has earned a well-deserved promotion from Claims Supervisor to Claims Manager. Victoria brings extensive experience in claims reviewing, processing, and payment. Congratulations on your new role!