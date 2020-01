This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Valerie Grube Grube named Director, Recruiting & Retention Services at MRA Share Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email: valerie.grube@mranet.org

Website: https://www.mranet.org

Phone: (262) 696-3678



(262) 696-3678 MRA—The Management Association announces the promotion of Valerie Grube to Director, Recruiting & Retention Services. As Director, she will continue serving and growing recruiting and retention services for MRA members.