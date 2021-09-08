Schroeder Solutions is pleased to announce the promotion of Tyler Smith to Executive Vice President. In this role, he takes a significant step with the company and will continue to drive strategic initiatives, operational excellence and superior customer satisfaction. Smith has been an integral part of the company since joining the organization in 2014. He is a dedicated leader who has helped the organization streamline its processes and increase revenue. In addition to the countless ways he has supported the company’s success, he always helps when asked, is humble and a go-to person for the team.